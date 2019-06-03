Soldier faces crown court after indecently exposing himself to children in Derbyshire

A soldier who exposed his private parts to children in the wooded area of a park has had his case moved to crown court.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 3 how Bradley Hearne, 22, admitted exposing himself after the incident near Station Road, at Barrow Hill, on May 13.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said: “Police received a report about 4.45pm that some children had been playing in the park when a male approached them telling them he had lost his dog.”

Mrs Allsop added Hearne showed them a picture of a dog and the youngsters followed him into a wooded area where he exposed himself.

Following Hearne’s arrest police seized CCTV footage which showed the defendant’s vehicle in the area just before the time of the offence.

Mrs Allsop said Hearne’s mobile phone also showed he had been viewing pornography and he had saved a picture of a dog.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Hearne claimed to police he was concerned for a dog he had seen and the girls were keen to help him and he denied exposing himself.

However, the defendant, who is of previous good character, entered a guilty plea to the offence.

The court heard Hearne, of Hazelwood Drive, Barnsley, had been living in the area with his partner at the time of the offence.

Magistrates committed the case to Derby Crown Court for a further hearing on June 24. Hearne was released on conditional bail on the grounds he resides at his mother’s address in Barnsley or at Cambrai Barracks, at Catterick Garrison.

A mental health expert told a previous hearing that the Royal Lancers trooper has been assessed as suffering with mental health problems.