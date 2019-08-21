Soldier who exposed his private parts to children is still to be sentenced

A soldier who exposed his private parts to children in a wooded area has had his case further adjourned.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Bradley Hearne, 22, admitted exposing himself after the incident near Station Road, at Barrow Hill, on May 13.

Derby Crown Court

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said police received a report that some children were approached by a male telling them he had lost his dog.

Mrs Allsop added Hearne showed them a picture of a dog and the youngsters followed him to a wooded area where he exposed himself.

Hearne, of Hazelwood Drive, Barnsley, pleaded guilty plea to the offence.

The case was committed to Derby Crown Court and it was due to be considered on Monday, August 19, but it has been further adjourned until November 4.

A mental health expert previously told magistrates that the Royal Lancers trooper has been assessed as suffering with mental health problems.