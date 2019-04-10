Stabbed Derbyshire police dog sparks new law protecting service animals

A law giving protection to service dogs and horses has been given royal assent after a serving Derbyshire police dog was stabbed three times.

The new legislation means causing unnecessary suffering to a service animal is now an offence in England and Wales.

Police dog.

Last year a Derbyshire police dog was stabbed three times by a man when armed officers were sent to a disturbance in Riddings.

PD Axle needed surgery following the attack but has since returned to service.

The man who "almost killed" him was jailed for six years and seven months for criminal damage and making threats to kill.

IN OTHER NEWS

Van driver killed in M1 collision near Sheffield

Driver feared dead after serious collision on M1 near Sheffield

East Midlands Trains passengers promised 'more seats, services and state-of-the-art trains' by new operator



Blaze at former American Adventure theme parkdamages construction vehicles

Six men charged with hunting offence in Derbyshire

Nottinghamshire Police supports National Stalking Awareness Week