Stapleford men caught riding stolen motorbikes

Two Stapleford men have appeared in court more than a year after they were arrested as part of a police crackdown on stolen motorbikes.

Jake Rollinson was seen riding a stolen moped on King's Lane, on April 16, 2018, and when police went to his home address four days later, he was spotted again.

Fingerprint and DNA evidence linked him to the bike, and a key-fob and helmet which were recovered nearby.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft and gave a no-comment interview to police, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Lynsey Wadkinson, mitigating, said the bike had been stolen in September 2017, and there was no suggestion Rollinson was involved.

She said the offences were committed in 2018, and although he appeared in court for other offences last year, he had kept out of trouble in 2019.

The court heard Rollinson is subject to two community orders, running alongside each other, but has not carried out any of the unpaid work that was order.

Rollinson, 18, of Hickings Lane, Stapleford, admitted receiving stolen goods and riding without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was fined £110, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Six points were added to his licence, and he was disqualified for six months.

Witnesses spotted Kieran Ferris riding a stolen Kawasaki motorbike on Crawford Avenue, on April 20, 2018, and police called the same day and found it outside.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said the bike was taken from Long Eaton, and had since been returned to its owner.

The owner was left facing £580 repair costs after the ignition had been tampered with and a hole had been drilled in the fuel tank.

Michael Little, mitigating, said: "His finger print was found on the fuel tank in May last year, so I am not sure what has been happening since then.

"He is a young man without any previous convictions. To his credit he has stayed out of trouble since then.

He said Ferris "had absolutely nothing to do with the original theft of the bike."

A friend turned up and offered to sell it to him. He declined but allowed his friend to stay the night.

"Mr Ferris says he drove it up and down," added Mr Little. "Police sent the person who delivered the bike on his way."

He said the dad-of-three has no job and doesn't claim for benefits, because he doesn't know his National Insurance number.

Ferris, 24, of Crawford Avenue, admitted receiving stolen goods, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay £580 compensation.

Read more court cases here.



