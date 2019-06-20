Street brawler is forced to do unpaid work after he admitted using threatening behaviour

A thug who was videod brawling in the street has been placed on a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 19 how Tyler John Wilkinson, 18, of Bevan Drive, Inkersall, Chesterfield, admitted using threatening behaviour towards the other youngster involved in a brawl on Porter Street, Staveley, after police discovered video footage on a mobile phone.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr said officers examined the other youngster’s phone and found footage of the brawl which was evidence of a public order offence and both youngsters were identified.

Wilkinson pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour after the incident on January 29.

The court also heard that Wilkinson had committed the offence while he was still subject to a Detention Training Order for another matter.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said Wilkinson claimed the incident had occurred because the other youngster had been talking about assaulting his friend.

Mr Lau added: “As a result a confrontation took place and a fight took place as per the video.”

Wilkinson and the other youngster shook hands after the confrontation and have become friends but the defendant agrees it was wrong to fight in the street.

Magistrates sentenced Wilkinson to a 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.