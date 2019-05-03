Supermarket trolley-dash thief faces an anxious wait before her crown court sentencing

A trolley-dash thief who claimed she had been forced to steal from a supermarket by county-lines drug-dealers has had her case further adjourned.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court originally heard how Angela Lane, 46, of Beighton Street, Ripley, admitted stealing groceries and alcohol after she filled a trolley at Sainsbury’s on Nottingham Road, at Ripley.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said Lane had claimed she had been put under duress to commit the offence.

Defence solicitor John Last revealed Lane is already subject to a community order for allowing her home to be used for the supply of heroin and cocaine.

He added this offence was a county-lines operation with a drugs gang taking over and using her premises for the supply of class A controlled drug.

Mr Last said the supermarket theft relates to the drug-dealers coming back to her house and showing her a picture of her daughter and directing her to act as she did.

Magistrates sent the theft matter to be considered for sentencing with Lane’s community order review at Derby Crown Court at the beginning of May but the case has been further adjourned until May 10.