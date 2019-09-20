Taser-armed police brought an evasive Derbyshire drink-driver to justice

A Taser-armed police officer caught a drink-driver after investigating a report of a disturbance involving his friends.

Motorist Matthias Child, 21, of Gorsey Bank, Wirksworth, Matlock, was followed by police before he stopped at Duckmanton and was found to be over the drink-drive limit.

A police Taser.

Prosecuting solicitor Matt Evans said police had initially attended a Jet garage, at Brimington, after a report of a disturbance with the description of a vehicle.

Mr Evans said: “He saw the vehicle driving down Station Crescent, at Duckmanton, and turned his vehicle around and noticed the Toyota Avensis effectively making off and the back end of the vehicle kicked out slowly and particularly because it was wet road conditions.”

Mr Evans added that the vehicle eventually came to a stop and the police officer advised the driver he was a Taser-officer and he produced a Taser and the vehicle engine was turned off and the key was removed.

Others were arrested for a separate matter and Child, who smelled of alcohol and failed a roadside breath test, was dealt with for drink-driving.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Child, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Robertson Avenue, Duckmanton, after the incident on August 17.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said: “He has never been in trouble with the law in any way before. On the night he had been to a friend’s address and he had two or three cans of lager and he had no intention to drive but the other lads said let’s go and get some drink from the garage.

“And there was an element of peer pressure and an element of bravado and he had done them a favour trying to act the big man.”

Mr Meakin added that there was an incident involving the other lads which is why police had become involved and Child had panicked and his friends were concerned they would be arrested.

The court heard how Child registered 61 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

District Judge Andrew Davison told Child: “It is unfortunate a person with good character with no previous convictions gets involved with mates who are pestering you to drive and you get embroiled in an argument which you had nothing to do with and police were investigating matters as a result of that.

“You would likely not have come to court if your friends had not let you down.”

Child was fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

He was also banned from driving for 17 months but this can be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.