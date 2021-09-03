Tasers drawn by Derbyshire police hundreds of times in a year

In a report published recently, the Independent Office for Police Conduct raised serious concerns around the unnecessary or unsafe use of the devices by forces across England and Wales, particularly against non-white or vulnerable people and children.

The report from the police watchdog made 17 recommendations to bodies including the Home Office, the College of Policing and the National Police Chiefs' Council, calling for improvements to the national guidance, training, scrutiny and monitoring of Taser use.

The latest Home Office data shows that Derbyshire Constabulary drew Tasers 211 times in the year to March 2020, though officers only discharged the electric shock weapons on 21 occasions.

Derbyshire Police say the Taser gives specially trained police officers an option when dealing with violent individuals

The figures count the number of times officers involved in an incident used their Taser rather than the number of separate incidents.

Chief Constable Lucy D'Orsi, the NPCC's lead for less-lethal weapons, said that Tasers were critical in protecting both officers and the public facing violent situations.

She acknowledged improvements could be made but said officers were already well scrutinised when it came to using reasonable force, adding: "Policing is not easy and in many violent situations I believe Taser is a viable less lethal option for officers between using a baton and the lethal force of a gun.

"Officers are well trained to use the reasonable force given to them in law to confront the violence or threat of violence they are faced with when they protect the public and themselves."

Superintendent Jon Clark, Head of Operational Support for Derbyshire Police, said: “Taser has become a vital tool and provides specially trained police officers with an option of dealing with violent individuals, many of whom may potentially be armed with weapons, to protect themselves and the public.

“Any officer in Derbyshire who carries a Taser receives training on the safe and proper use of the device and this training is refreshed every year to ensure they remain up to date and proficient.

“Our Taser training and refresher courses are longer than recommended by the College of Policing and we feel this is appropriate to ensure officers are confident in their use. We invite members of our Independent Advisory Group to observe the training, as well as local community groups.

“Thankfully the number of times a Taser is drawn is relatively low when compared to the number of incidents officers in Derbyshire attend. The devices are a viable less lethal option for officers when dealing with violent individuals.

“In most cases, simply the sight of an officer with a Taser as part of their uniform is enough to calm a volatile situation and allow officers to engage.

“Since January, there have been 288 incidents where Tasers have been used in the county. By ‘used’ we refer to occasions where the device has been drawn or aimed, for example.

"Tasers have been discharged 17 times so far this year.