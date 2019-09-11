Taxi drivers react after driver robbed at knifepoint in Derbyshire village

Taxi drivers in the Amber Valley have reacted with shock and disgust after a driver was robbed at knifepoint at the weekend.

Taxi drivers in the Amber Valley have reacted with shock and disgust after a driver was robbed at knifepoint at the weekend.

Warwick Court Somercotes

The incident occurred in Warwick Court, Somercotes, on Sunday, 8 September, at around 12.50am.

A woman got into the rear taxi and restrained the driver in his seat, while at the same time a man opened the passenger door, produced a knife and demanded cash.

A quantity of money was handed over and the drivers PDA was also taken – the pair then walked off in the direction of Belvoir Way.

A spokesman at Smart Cars Ripley, who gave her name as Debbie said:

"It is diabolical - I don't know much about it have seen this on Facebook.

Why can't they just leave us alone?

"We can't do anything to deal with stupidity. I can't see how we can make a difference.

" I think it is people moving in from the cities like Nottingham and Derby. We don't have it around here I think it is people moving into the area from cities who think it's acceptable. In a close knit community it's not acceptable to do that.

"The most I have had is people running off and not paying that's only happened to me once . We had a situation in Belper where the driver had a run in with someone but not at knifepoint or weapons.

"We are as secure as we can possibly be. in my opinion if they are going to get you they are going to get you. You can be cautious and protect yourself if they are going to get you they are going to get you.

"I've been taxi-ing for near on 30 years and I've never had anything remotely close to this."

A driver for AK Cars Alfreton said he was shocked by the incident.

He added: "It's quite scary for anyone, particularly the one's that have to go out at night. The Amber drivers are 24/7.

"It's a very scary thing. It's alright having bravado and saying you wouldn't take my money but sometimes you have got your takings and if you've not been to the bank it can be scary.

"They have obviously got away with it so people should keep their eyes out for anything suspicious.

" I've been doing this 12 years now and I've never heard of anything like this.

"I have had people doing runners but not producing a weapon . It seems they were working as a team - I am shocked by it, I'm glad no-one was hurt and the sooner they find them the better."

If you have any information call Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote the reference number 19*478368 in any correspondence:

Message Website

PreviousNext

AK Cars

5.0 Write a review

59 Long Meadow Rd, Alfreton, Derbyshire, DE55 7PD Directions

Tel01773 834499

Brookvale Cars

5.0 Write a review

37 Brookvale Avenue, Denby, Ripley, Derbyshire, DE5 8NS Directions

Tel07790 248108

Message

----------------------------------------------

Address: Unit 7 & 8 Acre Ridge Industrial Estate ,Salcombe Rd, Alfreton DE55 7RG

Phone: 01773 836100

Swiftys Taxis

Safely to your destination.

5.0 Write a review

122 Parkside, Heage, Belper, DE56 2AF Directions

Tel

01773 292020

Message

----------------------

PreviousNext

Somercotes Private Hire

Write a review

42 Pennytown Court, Somercotes, Alfreton, DE55 4TB Directions

Tel

07827 881840

Website

----------------------------------

Smart Cars

3.7 Write a review

21 Peasehill Rd, Ripley, DE5 3JG Directions

Tel

01773 748718

-----------------------------

Bond Cars of Heanor

5.0 Write a review

64 Flamstead Avenue, Loscoe, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7RP Directions

Tel

01773 761007