These are just some of the unsolved crimes that took place on the railway in Derbyshire last year where no suspect was ever identified.

1. Sexual assault In May 2018 a sexual assault of a woman aged 13 or over was reported at Chesterfield station. No suspect was identified.

2. Indecent exposure Somebody exposed themselves and was reported at Chesterfield station on May 27 last year. The crime was unsolved, however, and the suspect was never identified.

3. Common assault At Dinting station an incident of common assault was reported at the end of October last year. The victim was unhurt, and suspect was identified.

4. Luggage theft Luggage theft was reported at Dronfield Station in March 16 last year. The crime remains unsolved as no suspect was ever identified.

