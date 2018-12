This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Derbyshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.





1. Anthony Dealey Dealey, of Erewash Square, Ilkeston, was found guilty of attempted murder, rape, sexual assault and robbery. He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 13 and a half years.

2. Ryan Peter Smith Smith, of Hipper Street West, Chesterfield, was jailed for two years each for two counts of possession with intent to supply the Class A drug MDMA. He also got 10 months for possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

3. Steven Billyeald Billyeald, of Crich Place, North Wingfield jailed for total of 12 months after being convicted of interfering with seven vehicles, stealing a bank card, stealing a bike and using stolen bank cards to make fraudulent transactions.

4. Anton Brown Brown of Balham Walk, Derby, was jailed for a total of six years after admitting being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possessing firearms.

