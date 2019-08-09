These are the faces of the 11 people jailed for serious crimes in Derbyshire in July
These 11 people were all jailed for serious crimes by Derbyshire courts last month.
This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Derbyshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. William Blunsdon
Blunsdon, 26, of Western Lane, Buxworth, was jailed for 10 years and four months for manslaughter after he killed his grandmother at her home in Buxworth.
other
2. Derek Talbot-Smith
Talbot-Smith, 50, of of Westfield Southway, Sheffield, was jailed for three years after he admitted causing the death of a 61-year-old pedestrian in Eckington by dangerous driving.
other
3. Blake Kerry
Kerry, 26, of Rye Crescent, Danesmoor, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to causing the death of a pedestrian by dangerous driving and was jailed for five years.
other
4. Anthony Davis
Davis, 39, of Alfred Street, South Normanton, was found guilty of murdering 30-year-old Keely McGrath and was jailed for 24 years.
other
View more