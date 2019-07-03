Derbyshire locked up in June

These are the faces of the 13 people jailed for serious crimes in Derbyshire in June

These 13 people were all jailed by Derbyshire courts for serious crimes last month.

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Derbyshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

Coupland, 38, of Market Place, South Normanton, was jailed for 26 weeks after he admitted three thefts.

1. Adam Coupland

Coupland, 38, of Market Place, South Normanton, was jailed for 26 weeks after he admitted three thefts.
other
Buy a Photo
Woodford, 21, of Model Village, Creswell, was jailed for 12 weeks after he failed to comply with his community order.

2. Connor Woodford

Woodford, 21, of Model Village, Creswell, was jailed for 12 weeks after he failed to comply with his community order.
other
Buy a Photo
Kay, 33, of Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, was jailed for four-and-a-half years after admitting assault with intent to rob and taking a car without consent.

3. Daniel Kay

Kay, 33, of Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, was jailed for four-and-a-half years after admitting assault with intent to rob and taking a car without consent.
other
Buy a Photo
Gardiner, 40, of Chesterfield Road, Shuttlewood, has been jailed for 45 months after he was found guilty of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

4. Graham Gardiner

Gardiner, 40, of Chesterfield Road, Shuttlewood, has been jailed for 45 months after he was found guilty of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4