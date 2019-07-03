These are the faces of the 13 people jailed for serious crimes in Derbyshire in June

These 13 people were all jailed by Derbyshire courts for serious crimes last month.

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Derbyshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Adam Coupland Coupland, 38, of Market Place, South Normanton, was jailed for 26 weeks after he admitted three thefts. other Buy a Photo

2. Connor Woodford Woodford, 21, of Model Village, Creswell, was jailed for 12 weeks after he failed to comply with his community order. other Buy a Photo

3. Daniel Kay Kay, 33, of Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, was jailed for four-and-a-half years after admitting assault with intent to rob and taking a car without consent. other Buy a Photo

4. Graham Gardiner Gardiner, 40, of Chesterfield Road, Shuttlewood, has been jailed for 45 months after he was found guilty of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. other Buy a Photo

View more