Locked up in September

These are the faces of the 16 people jailed for serious crimes in Derbyshire in September

These 16 people have all been jailed for serious crimes in Derbyshire in September.

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Derbyshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Diamond Constantin

2. Scott Taylor

3. Trevor Munday

4. Peter Swain

