This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Derbyshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.



Melvyn Jones Jones, 43, of Wardlow Close, Boythorpe, was convicted of six thefts, failing to surrender to custody, breaching a suspended sentence, breaching a conditional discharge & failing to comply with supervision and jailed for 26 weeks.

Charley Louise Wright Wright, 26, of Beaumont Walk, Leicester, has been jailed for 22 weeks after committing seven thefts and an assault by beating. The offences occurred in Shirebrook.

Kyle Alan Tuck Tuck, 20, of Bower Farm Road, Old Whittington, was jailed for 12 weeks after being convicted of assault, driving without insurance and without a licence, two counts of failing to surrender to custody and possessing Mamba.

Paul Dunne Dunne, 42, of Fairfield Road, Buxton was jailed for a total of 26 weeks after breaching a suspended sentence by committing two thefts. The suspended sentence had been imposed for 13 previous thefts.

