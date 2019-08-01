These are the faces of the UK's most wanted fugitives still on the run

Suspected murderers, sex offenders and drugs traffickers are among just 11 fugitives left on the run, as the National Crime Agency and the charity Crimestoppers re-release their images today.

All of them have connections to Spain but may have moved around over the years and will be using false identities. Their images have been published again today as millions of Brits are enjoying summer holidays abroad. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of a fugitive should can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111. The public are advised not to approach any of the fugitives but to contact the police immediately.

1. John Barton - aged 63 from Nottingham Convicted in his absence in 2003 and jailed for 20 years for conspiring to import a commercial amount of heroin. Barton has links to Fuengirola. He speaks with a Midlands accent.

2. Dominic McInally - aged 28 from Liverpool Wanted by Merseyside Police on suspicion of conspiring to supply cocaine. Alleged leader of a drug trafficking gang that expected to bank 1.25m every month. Described as about 5ft 10in and blond.

3. Daniel Dugic - aged 38 from Serbia Suspected of conspiracy to import 255k of cocaine into the UK with a street value of 53m. Dugic, who is from Serbia, allegedly played a major part in the importation.

4. Fatah Benlaredj - aged 42 from Manchester Wanted for the rape of a seven-year-old girl in 2007. He uses the nickname Samir.

