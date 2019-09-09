Thieves use boat to escape after stealing from Derbyshire company

Thieves escaped in a boat after stealing from a Derbyshire company, police said.

Offenders broke into a warehouse at Nelson Distribution, on Goods Road in Belper, and stole alcohol and power tools before slashing curtain-sided lorries parked on site.

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured in connection with the incident

They then escaped in a small boat moored on the river nearby and got into a van parked on Chevin Road.

READ MORE: Funeral details announced for Chesterfield 'murder victim'

Officers have now released images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the theft, which happened at around 2.30pm on August 24.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC Zack Oxley, quoting the reference number 19000454528 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

READ MORE: The 22 areas of Chesterfield with the most violent and sexual offences

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.