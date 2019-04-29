Third person charged with murder after death of Belper man, 57

A third man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Belper man who was found injured in a Derbyshire car park.

Simon Jones, 57, was found in a car park off Chaddesden Lane in Derby on the evening of Saturday, April 20.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

Police have since made a number of arrests in an ongoing murder probe.

John Williams was arrested in Belper last week as part of that investigation and has now been charged with murder and robbery.

The 23-year-old, of Waterford Drive, Derby, was due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday, April 29).

The man was found injured in a car park off Chaddesden Lane. Pic: Google Images.

Kirk Guy, 33, of Haydn Road, Derby, and Jacob Ali, 19, of Ashworth Avenue, Derby, were charged with murder last week.

Jacob Ali was also charged with robbery.

Thai Johnson, 19 and of Renfrew Street, Derby, and Zak Stevens, 26, of Crewton Way, Alvaston, have been charged with assisting an offender.

All were remanded into prison custody to appear at court at a later date.

