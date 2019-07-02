Three arrested after incident at Belper shop

Police say the suspects have been questioned and released under investigation.
Police say the suspects have been questioned and released under investigation.

Two men and a woman have been arrested following an incident at a jewellers in Belper.

Police responded to reports of a man stealing a cabinet containing jewellery from Frearsons on Bridge Street at around 3.50pm last Thursday.

READ THIS: Video forecast shows what today's weather will be like

The man allegedly made off in a car which officers stopped in Coxbench a short while later.

Two men, aged 51 and 37, and a 29-year-old woman, from Derby, were arrested on suspicion of theft.

They have been questioned and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We would like to thank a number of people who have helped as part of our inquiries, and would ask anyone who may have seen the incident, or a collision between a blue Volkswagen Golf and a white Audi on Wellington Court, but has not yet spoken to an officer, to come forward."

Call police on 101.