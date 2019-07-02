Three arrested after incident at Belper shop

Two men and a woman have been arrested following an incident at a jewellers in Belper.

Police responded to reports of a man stealing a cabinet containing jewellery from Frearsons on Bridge Street at around 3.50pm last Thursday.

The man allegedly made off in a car which officers stopped in Coxbench a short while later.

Two men, aged 51 and 37, and a 29-year-old woman, from Derby, were arrested on suspicion of theft.

They have been questioned and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We would like to thank a number of people who have helped as part of our inquiries, and would ask anyone who may have seen the incident, or a collision between a blue Volkswagen Golf and a white Audi on Wellington Court, but has not yet spoken to an officer, to come forward."

Call police on 101.