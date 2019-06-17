Three defendants have been accused of an armed aggravated burglary in Derbyshire

Two men and a youth have been accused of an aggravated burglary at a man’s home in Derbyshire where the group were allegedly armed with a baseball bat, a baton and a CS gas spray.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 13 how Lee Prendegast, 19, of Staplehurst Road, Manchester, and Damian Wilkinson, 19, of Old Road, Manchester, and a 17-year-old, from Manchester, allegedly burgled a property on Fairfield Road, Buxton, while the owner was at home.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said there had been an incident just after 7.10pm, on Tuesday, June 11, where it was claimed armed men allegedly broke-in to the property.

Mrs Allsop claimed that a neck-chain, a phone and a wallet were stolen during the alleged raid.

Prendergast and Wilkinson gave no indication of plea to entering a property as trespassers and stealing a phone, a wallet, a bank card and a silver chain and they denied possessing an extended baton, a CS gas canister and a baseball bat.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, indicated a not guilty plea to the same charges.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a further hearing at Derby Crown Court on July 11.

Prendergast and Wilkinson were remanded in custody and the youth was released on bail until the next hearing.