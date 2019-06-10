Trolley-dash thief is spared from jail after she claims she was targeted by county-lines drug-dealers

A trolley-dash thief has been spared from jail after she claimed she had been forced to steal from a supermarket because county-lines drug-dealers had been using her home.

Derby Crown Court heard on June 6 how Angela Lane, 46, of Beighton Street, Ripley, admitted stealing £258.14 worth of groceries and alcohol from Sainsbury’s on Nottingham Road, at Ripley,

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley told a previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing that Lane had claimed she had been under duress to commit the offence even though Miss Bickley argued she could have asked police for help.

Miss Bickley explained Lane had filled a trolley full of groceries and alcohol but was detained by staff as she was leaving the supermarket.

Lane pleaded guilty to the theft which happened on April 3.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Defence solicitor John Last revealed during a previous hearing that Lane had already been made subject to a community order previously imposed at Derby Crown Court for allowing her home to be used for the supply of heroin and cocaine.

He said this previous offence was a county-lines operation with a drugs gang from out of the area taking over her home for the supply of class A controlled drugs.

Mr Last added that the theft matter related to the drug-dealers coming back and occupying her house and showing her a picture of her daughter which is why she did not go to the police.

Lane was sentenced to three months of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.