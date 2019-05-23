Troubled offender is fined after he failed to comply with the probation service

An offender who has been struggling with drugs and alcohol has been ordered to pay £100 after he failed to comply with his community order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 21 how Stephen Robert Owen, 50, of Church Walk, New Whittington, Chesterfield, admitted failing to comply with a community order which was made in November by failing to attend probation appointments in April.

The probation service stated that this breach is the second breach of the same order by Owen.

He failed to attend appointments on April 26 and in May, according to the probation service which recommended that the community order be allowed to continue with a financial penalty after Owen has since shown compliance.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said this breach has occurred after Owen had been transferred to Universal Credit benefits and he was struggling financially and he has been struggling with his health after being a long-term drug addict and had then turned to alcohol.

Mr Gittins said: “Coming off these two different types of addiction has left his body in a bad way.”

Magistrates opted to simply fine Owen £40 and ordered him to pay costs of £60.