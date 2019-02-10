Unsupervised provisional holder pulled over on A38 in Derbyshire

An unsupervised provisional driver has been pulled over on the A38 after his tyres were faulty.

The young driver, from Barnsley, was caught by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit after his car had sharp edges and wheel nuts missing.

His car was seized by the unit and he was reported to the courts.

A spokesman for the unit said: "No insurance. Unsupervised provisional licence holder. Sharp edges and wheel nuts missing. So it’s coming with us.

"Driver reported to court and asks ‘How am I getting back to Barnsley?’ Google estimates it’s a 15 hour walk, so home just in time for Sunday lunch."