VIDEO: Dramatic CCTV footage of hit-and-run in Derbyshire released as police re-appeal for information

Police investigating a hit-and-run that left a 19-year-old man in a wheelchair have released CCTV footage of the incident.

The video has been released as part of a renewed appeal for information.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Collision Investigation Unit on 101.

The man was crossing the road when a dark car - believed to be an Audi A3 - approached him at speed.

He could not move out of the way in time and, as the footage shows, he was struck and sent through the air, before landing on the kerb and sliding along it for a considerable distance.

The car did not stop at the scene.

The man spent several weeks in hospital and is now in a wheelchair, unable to walk.

Collision investigation officers are now reappealing for information about the incident, which occurred on Normanton Road, Derby at about 7.30pm on November 5 2017.

The car has not been recovered and officers are releasing the footage in the hope that someone who knows where it is, or who was driving, will get in touch.

Superintendent Adrian Gascoyne said: “The man involved in this collision was just crossing the road when he was struck by a car travelling at considerable speed.

“The footage shows just how shocking the collision was. He is lucky to be alive, and although he survived, he was left with serious injuries and now faces a long spell of rehabilitation.

“It is absolutely essential that we bring the people responsible to justice. I would call on anyone who has information to watch the footage and put yourself in the shoes of the victim, his friends and family.

“If you know who was driving that car, or if you know where the car is now, please get in touch. Even if you just have a suspicion, that piece of the jigsaw could be the one we need.”

Do you know someone who has a dark, possibly grey Audi A3, which had bumper, bonnet and windscreen damage around November 5?

Do you have further information, such as the name of the driver involved in this collision?

If so, call the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 now, quoting reference 17000480371.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.