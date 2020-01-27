Watch as Traffic Cops pursue getaway car after attempted burglary in Derbyshire

Derbyshire police officers will appear on TV screens tonight as they pursue a getaway car after an attempted break-in on an Alfreton street.

In the latest episode of Traffic Cops, officers respond after reports of an attempted break in on an Alfreton estate.

Derbyshire Traffic Cops appear on Channel 5.

A witness reports seeing a getaway car fleeing the scene, and with the help of controllers, a team of traffic cops and firearms officers hunt down a silver VW Golf.

A high-speed pursuit ensues but after a ‘stinger’ punctures the suspect’s tyres, officers are able to box the car and its three young teenage occupants in and force them to stop.

The series, presented by Jamie Theakston and billed by Channel Five as ‘Britain’s longest running and most watched police show’, has regularly featured officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit dealing with major incidents on the county’s busiest roads.

The show follows the day-to-day role of a traffic officer and the incidents they come across.

The majority of filming takes place at the scene of incidents, with occasional cuts to police stations and interview rooms.

Other locations featured on the show include Yorkshire, Hampshire, Humberside, South Wales, Sussex, Bedfordshire, and Hertfordshire.

Traffic Cops is shown at 8pm weekly on Mondays on Channel 5.

