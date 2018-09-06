Watch moment Derbyshire PCSO catches thief after low-speed bicycle chase

This is the moment police bodycam footage shows a thief being caught after a low-speed bicycle chase in Derbyshire.

Scott Liddle, 37, was spotted lurking near a bike shelter with a pair of bolt croppers in his backpack.

Scott Liddle

He was stopped by officers outside Derby City FC’s Pride Park stadium on August 23.

Bizarrely, Liddle handed over the bag to PCSO Jim Sadler before riding off on a stolen mountain bike.

PCSO Sadler, who was on a bicycle patrol at the time, cycled after him while radioing for back-up.

He is heard telling a colleague: “Yeah, he’s making, he’s making off.

PCSO Sadler chased Liddle and he was arrested a short while later

“Harry, Harry, bolt cutters are in that bag.

“He’s gone underneath the bridge.

“I’ve got him.”

His bodycam recorded the 2.14-minute chase as Liddle attempted to out-cycle police by speeding along a path and underpass.

He was eventually caught when PCSO Sadler managed to ride alongside him while another officer tackled him on foot in the opposite direction.

On August 25, Liddle, of no fixed abode, admitted going equipped for theft and stealing a bicycle at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court.

He was handed a suspended 18-week prison sentence.

Liddle was arrested again for further thefts of bicycles in the city and was jailed for 36 weeks on Wednesday.

He was also slapped with a three-year criminal behaviour order keeping him away from certain parts of the Derby city.