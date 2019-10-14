Watch video of burglar sneaking around Derbyshire home

Police have released footage of a man burgling a Derbyshire home in hopes that someone can identify him.

The man was captured on film sneaking around the living room of the house in Ruskin Avenue, Long Eaton at 3.45am on Tuesday, 24 September.

Anyone with any information about the man is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using the below methods, including reference 19*509633:

Facebook – send message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.