Watchdog probes Derbyshire Police after woman is stabbed by ex-partner

The police watchdog has launched an investigation into Derbyshire Constabulary’s contact with a woman before her former partner broke into her home and stabbed her.

The woman was beaten and stabbed several times by Aaron Booth, who continued to threaten her with a knife in the street after she had called police to the scene in Glossop on February 2 this year.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating Derbyshire Constabulary.

In October, Booth, of Crosslands Close, Glossop, was jailed for 14 years after he admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, assault by beating, escaping custody and possession of a bladed article.

He was also given an indefinite restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his victim.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is now investigating how Derbyshire officers handled a number of incidents of domestic abuse involving the woman and Booth, which were reported to them between September last year and the night of the stabbing.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: “We will be considering the force’s response to incidents reported to them prior to the stabbing and whether there is any learning that can be identified.

“We have made initial contact with the woman concerned to explain our role and we will be keeping her regularly updated as our inquiries progress.”

Jailing Booth, Judge Richard Mansell described the attack as ‘sustained and brutal’ and praised the victim for helping to bring him to justice.

He told her: “You have been brave in the extreme.

“You have not just protected yourself, you have protected other women.”