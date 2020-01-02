'What have you f*****g done?': Neighbours heard screams after man and woman killed in Derbyshire

Neighbours living close to a house where two people were found dead said they heard ‘screaming and shouting’ in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to a house on New Zealand Lane, Duffield at 4.11am on January 1, and found a man and a woman fatally injured inside.

Police and forensic officers continue to investigate - SWNS

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of two counts of murder and remains in custody this morning (January 2).

A section of the street is closed while a small area of shops is also cordoned off and officers are expected to remain at the scene all day.

Forensic specialist teams have set up a blue tent and could be seen investigating a four-bedroom detached property, which sold in June 2014 for £295,000.

One resident said they heard “screaming and shouting” at around 3am and someone yelling: "They're dead! What have you f**king done?"

They said: “My neighbour heard screaming and shouting coming from the house and outside the property at around 3am.

“The rumour circulating is that there was a New Year’s Eve party at the house when the woman’s ex-partner stormed round and stabbed her.

“When her new partner ran out into the street, he killed him too apparently.

"My neighbour said he heard someone shouting 'They're dead! They're dead! What have you f**king done?' over and over."

“I’ve heard this from a couple of folk but we’re waiting to hear from the police exactly what went on. It’s a terrible way for the new year to start.”

Another local resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "We awoke this morning and the whole street was crawling with police.

"We obviously welcomed in the New Year but didn't hear anything until we woke this morning and our living room was lit up by blue lights.

"This is a quiet area, so everybody is naturally very shocked.

"It's very unnerving that this has happened on our doorstep and my husband and I are just feeling numb at the minute."

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Two people have died at a house in Duffield and a double murder investigation has been launched.

"We were called to a house in New Zealand Lane at 4.11am today and found a man and a woman fatally injured inside.

"A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of two counts of murder. He remains in custody at this time.

"New Zealand Lane remains closed and we would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding that the closure is necessary while we investigate what happened."

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101, via social media or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.