Woman arrested in Derbyshire on suspicion of terrorist funding offences

A woman has been arrested in Derbyshire on suspicion of terrorist funding offences.

Detectives from the National Terrorism Financial Investigation Unit within the Counter Terrorism Command attended an address in the county on Tuesday at around 5.50am.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in an arrangement to fund terrorism, contrary to section 17 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Officers also carried out a search at the address.

She was taken to a police station in London before being bailed to return to a London police station on a date in mid September.

No details of the exact location of the arrest in Derbyshire have been released.