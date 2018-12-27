Wool-d ewe believe it? Armed officers help remove sheep from road in Derbyshire

Armed response officers in Derbyshire were called in to help with a rather baa-rmy job this morning - removing sheep from the road.

The animals had got loose on the A38 at Coxbench but the officers weren't letting them pull the wool over their eyes, and with help from the public, safely rounded them up and got them back to their field.

Never ones to bleat on about their work, the team tweeted: "A38 Coxbench - sheep on the road again. Thanks to members of the public who assisted and some tactical shouting from the Sgt, safely back in the field and hole cobwebbed up with scene tape while we try to locate who’s farmland they keep escaping from."