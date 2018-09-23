Day of vintage fun on hand at Crich Tramway Village

Do you want to get into the spirit of days gone by?

Crich Tramway Village near Matlock may be able to offer you just this, hosting its Vintage Day at the site.

The day is themed around the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, allowing you to get back into the swing of your youth or let your children experience the 'golden days'.

The event is running from 10.30am until 4pm today (September 23), and boasts family fun, live entertainment, board games and outdoor activities from past eras, classic vehicles and trams and the chance to try vintage sewing machines!

Crich Tramway Village is located at the National Tramway Museum near Matlock, with the postcode DE4 5DP.

Will you be going?