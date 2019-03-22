Delays in Derbyshire after person hit by train

Rail passengers should expect delays after a person has been hit by a train this morning.

The person was hit by a train near between Wellingborough and Bedford.

Emergency services have arrived at the scene.

The incident is causing disruption on East Midlands Trains on the Sheffield/Nottingham/London route, which passes through Long Eaton, Belper, Alfreton, Langley Mill, Chesterfield and Dronfield.

All trains on the route cannot run in either direction between Kettering and London St Pancras.

East Midlands Trains tweeted: "Our trains are disrupted on the London/Nottingham/Sheffield route because, sadly, a person has been hit by a train. We will have a rail replacement bus service running between Kettering, Wellingborough & Bedford to connect with trains.

"Alternative routes are available if you are travelling to/from Sheffield, Chesterfield & Derby you can travel between Doncaster & London Kings Cross."

A later tweet at 11.50pm read: "We continue to be disrupted on our Sheffield/Nottingham/London route and are unable to run any trains between Leicester & London St Pancras whilst the emergency services keep the line closed. This is expected to be for several hours."