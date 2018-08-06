Derby brewery celebrates Frank Lampard’s first Rams win with new beer

The Derby Brewing Company has brewed a one-off beer called Super Frank IPA to welcome new manager Frank Lampard to Derby County Football Club.

Directors Trevor and Paul Harris are dedicated season ticket holders at Pride Park and wanted to celebrate what they hope will be a successful step into the dugout for the former Chelsea and England star.

Paul said “Frank Lampard is a legendary footballer and we are confident he will help Derby to achieve great things this season in his first management role.

“He’s got us off to a great start with a win against Reading and we couldn’t resist doing what we do best and brewing a beer in his honour.”

Super Frank IPA is made using the finest English malts and dry hopped with Centennial hops to produce a light and refreshing India pale ale, at 4.8% ABV — a nod to Lampard’s usual shirt number, eight.

The company runs three pubs, and a boutique restaurant, bar and hotel in the city, and produces a core range of ales, porters and craft beers, several of which have won prestigious industry awards.

They also brew one-off beers each month which explore malt and hops combinations and have become well known for producing beers in reference to popular culture.

Already this year they have turned out Beast from the Yeast, which was brewed during the March blizzards, and Russian Roulette for the 2018 World Cup.

For more recent additions to the line-up, see www.derbybrewing.co.uk.