Derby panto dame Morgan secures national award nomination

Morgan Brind has been nominated for the Best Dame award in this year's Great British Pantomime Awards.

Morgan receives the nomination for his part as Dame Trott in Jack and the Beanstalk at Derby Arena. Following its successful run at Derby Arena, Jack and the Beanstalk has also received a nomination for Best Sound Design for James Cook.

Morgan Brind returned to Derby Arena in Christmas 2018 as an audience favourite, keeping the more than 30,000 people who saw the pantomime laughing throughout. Morgan has been nominated alongside the likes of Olivier Award-winning Clive Rowe, and recently appointed MBE Gary Wilmot.

Derby LIVE and Little Wolf Entertainment are proud to be recognised by these awards in the second year of their partnership.

Little Wolf co-founder and producer, and nominee for Best Dame, Morgan Brind said of the nominations: “I’m delighted to have been nominated for Best Dame in this year’s Great British Pantomime Awards. It’s a genuine honour to be considered alongside those other very well established performers, and I’m also thrilled that the work of our hard-working technical team is being recognised with James’ nomination for Best Sound Design.”

Derby LIVE is excited to be working alongside Little Wolf again this year with their co-production of Peter Pan.

Tickets are now on sale for this swashbuckling pantomime, with spectacular effects, barrel loads of laughs, jokes that grab you hook, line and sinker, and more than a sprinkling of fairy dust!

