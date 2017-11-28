Derbyshire actor Bruno Langley escapes jail after admitting sexual assaults

Derbyshire actor Bruno Langley has been given a 12-month community order after admitting two counts of sexual assault.

The 34-year-old Coronation Street actor, who grew up in Buxton, has been sentenced this afternoon at Manchester Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to the charges this morning.

He was given a 12-week curfew and must complete 40 days of rehabilitation activity. Langley must sign the sex offenders' register for five years and has also been ordered to pay £250 compensation to each of the two victims.

The offences occurred on October 1 at a music venue in the Northern Quarter, Manchester.

Langley has played Todd Grimshaw on Coronation Street since 2001. But after being charged by Greater Manchester Police, it was announced that he had left the soap.

