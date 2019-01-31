Derbyshire artist named joint-winner of gallery competition top prize

Derbyshire artist Susan Dodd has been named one of the winners of the The Harley Open Art Competition at the Harley Gallery in Welbeck

Susan's picture, 250 Years of Circus, was picked out of more than 550 entries to share top spot with Joanna Whittle's Islanded Tent for the £1,000 Harley Prize which the two artists will share.

Susan said: “I'm so surprised and honoured to be chosen for this prize at such a wonderful gallery.

"Having two works selected for the exhibition was amazing enough, but to be joint winner of The Harley Prize is incredible.

"I love The Harley Gallery and try to visit all the exhibitions, the Peter Blake being a highlight for me.

"The variety and excellence of the shows is a constant surprise and pleasure. I cannot thank the judges enough for the prize - I am gobsmacked.

“I've always loved excess in art, but my work is about creating order out of chaos.

"Everything I produce tells a story, but it's up to the viewer to decide what that story is."

Other Artists who received prizes were: Geoff Hewitt (Judges Prize), Tracey Keeping (School of Artisan Food Prize), Mark Elsmore (Wellbeck Farm Shop Prize), Henrietta Corbett (Storycatchers Prize) and Vicky Platt (Wellbeck Abbey Brewery Prize).

Each of the winning artists will be presented with their awards at a public prize-giving reception at the gallery on March 2.

The People’s Prize, sponsored by Child First Welbeck remains open and will be announced at the event.

Visitors to The Harley Open will have the opportunity to nominate their favourite piece from the exhibition and the prize will be awarded to the piece with the greatest number of votes.

