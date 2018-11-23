Derbyshire B&B serves up weird and wonderful breakfast

Forget your full English fry-up - a Derbyshire B&B is offering customers a weird and wonderful breakfast.

Stonecroft Country Guest House in Edale is most certainly breaking from tradition and serving Smoked Tofu Kitchiri in the morning.

The recipe is included in a new book - Great British B&B Breakfasts - published by eviivo, the leading online booking system for independent hotels and B&Bs.

Recent research by eviivo found that almost half of Brits (44 per cent) believe that a good breakfast is important when looking for a good B&B.

The survey indicates that younger people are opting for healthier alternatives and that tastes are constantly changing - something the industry is acutely aware of.

An eviivo spokesperson said: "B&Bs have evolved a great deal - and while they generally remain traditionally British, more and more establishments are mixing it up and incorporating alternative styles to the way they run their business."