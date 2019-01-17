Derbyshire Dales planners give green light to new housing development - just months after rejecting the scheme

Derbyshire Dales planners have given unanimous approval to build more than 20 houses opposite a popular village pub.

The proposal, managed by IMcH Planning and Development Consultancy, would see 22 homes built on a field opposite the Black Horse Inn on Mugginton Lane End, Hulland Ward.

When the application went before Derbyshire Dales District Council’s planning committee in September it was unanimously refused.

The plans were rejected due to major concerns over the layout of the scheme and because of a lack of engagement with council officers.

But since then the layout has been altered to bring the houses back from Mugginton Lane End - and there is further tree protection.

Agent for the application, Ian McHugh, said at a meeting on Tuesday: “It is only a few months ago I was here for this application, which was refused.

“The committee were roundly critical of that proposal and the amount of engagement with officers.

“And we have acted quickly with officers.

“This is a development that provides a mix of house types and sizes, with on site and off-site affordable housing contributions.

“It is in keeping with the character of the area and is sympathetic to its setting.

“We will be aiming to deliver this development quickly and effectively.”

The plans were promptly approved by councillors without a word of debate.

Of the 22 houses which will be built, six will be affordable homes.

These would sit in terraces in the east and west corners of the site, facing on to the road.

Three would be three-bed homes and three would be two-bed homes.

The remaining 16 houses would be as follows, seven four-bed houses (three of which would be terraced) and nine five-bed houses.

An extension of the public footpath to the west of the site will run through the centre of the site, to provide a route for pedestrians into the village.

A statement submitted with the application reads: “The proposal is driven by market conditions and viability.

“The dwellings are likely to be occupied by a range of people including single persons, couples, and families.

“This will accord with the council’s objective of creating mixed communities.

“In addition, the larger dwellings, whilst labelled in terms of bedroom size, will provide flexible accommodation that will enable extended families to live together e.g. housing elderly relatives.”

Eddie Bisknell , Local Democracy Reporting Service