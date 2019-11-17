Derbyshire fire service warns residents to 'remain vigilant' around flood-affected areas

Residents across Derbyshire who are planning to get outdoors today and enjoy the crisp autumnal air have been advised by the fire service to remain vigilant around flood-affected areas.

In a statement, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has said that that many areas are still affected by last week's flooding and a lot of rivers are "swollen", meaning people need to care care around water still.

Parts of Matlock were completely submerged by flood water last week.

Group Manager Lee Smith said: “We know the weekend is traditionally a time for people to venture out with their family, friends and even the family dog for some for some well-earned fresh air, but we need to ask everyone to take extra care following a week of heavy rain.

“Unfortunately the rain that has been falling across the city and county over the last week means that many areas are still affected by flooding and many rivers are swollen, meaning greater care needs to be taken to keep safe.

“We want to make sure everyone enjoys their weekend walk, run or bike ride, so I’d ask people to take a minute and read our safety advice before planning a trip out.”