Derbyshire firefighters launch parking appeal after truck narrowly avoids getting stuck

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have urged residents across the county to think about fire engines when parking their cars.
It comes after a fire truck narrowly avoided being blocked from accessing a call due to double-parked cars on a street in Glossop.
Fire crews luckily managed to make the call-out, but a spokesman for the service has urged residents to "leave room" at all times.
A statement from Derbyshire FRS said: "Please take into consideration if a fire engine would get past when you park your car, luckily this time it didn’t slow us down.
"Always try and leave room for emergency vehicles at all times."