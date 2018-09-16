Derbyshire man annoyed as 'nurse wasn't thorough enough with sexual health check'

A man called Derbyshire police to claim he was 'abused' by a nurse and demanded that officers attend instantly.

But when police arrived they found out the man was annoyed - because he felt the nurse wasn't thorough enough with his sexual health screening.

The incredulous incident was revealed by Derbyshire Constabulary's Control Centre on Twitter in a bid to highlight how police time is wasted.

Referring to the bizarre call this week, the control centre tweeted: "We have no words."

Meanwhile, a man called the contact centre on Friday and said he was 'robbed'.

What actually happened was that a police officer had confiscated alcohol from him which he had been drinking in public.

The control centre tweeted: "He was suitably advised - and wasn't given his alcohol back, much to his disappointment."