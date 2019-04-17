Derbyshire man charged with two counts of death by dangerous driving is due to be sentenced

A Deryshire man charged with two counts of death by dangerous driving following a collision is due to be sentenced.

Bradford Crown Court heard on April 16 how Taryl Moxam, 22, of Barlborough, has pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Adam Afsar, 34 and Jason Wilby, 27, both from the Thornhill Lees area of Dewsbury, died after the collision on April 2 at the top of the westbound exit slip road at Junction 26 of the M62.

Moxam originally appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court and his case was committed to Bradford Crown Court for a preparation hearing. The case has now been adjourned for sentencing on April 18.