Derbyshire man denies murder after dead woman was found at his home

A Derbyshire man has denied murdering a woman who was found dead at his home.

Nottingham Crown Court heard on Monday, March 11, how Anthony Davis, 39, of Alfred Street, South Normanton, has been charged with the murder of Keeley Wilson, at his address.

The dead body of 30-year-old Keeley Wilson was found in the property on Alfred Street, on December 13, last year.

Mr Davis pleaded not guilty to murder.

His case was further adjourned until June 24 with a trial hearing due.