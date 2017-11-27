Derbyshire man found guilty of sexual offences against children dating back 30 years

A Derbyshire man has today been found guilty of six charges relating to sexually abusing children between 1977 and 1985.

Andrew Wilson, 62, of Baslow Road, Bakewell, was originally charged with nine offences of sexual assault against three girls who were all under the age of 16 at the time.

Breaking news.

The offences took place at Moorfields Assessment Centre in Derby where Wilson was employed as a social worker.

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on December 14 at Derby Crown Court.