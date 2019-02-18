Derbyshire man is fined after exposing his private parts to a teenage girl in the street

A man with mental health issues shocked a 14-year-old girl as he dropped his trousers and exposed himself in a street.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court on February 13 how Kristian William Harrison, 33, of Kirkstone Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, admitted committing an act outraging public decency on Newbold Road, Chesterfield.

Court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said a 14-year-old female who was trying to catch a bus saw the defendant across the road making high-pitched squeals about 9.15pm as he pulled his trousers down and exposed his penis.

The 14-year-old’s father attended and confronted Harrison, according to Mr Hollett, and the 14-year-old had taken a photo of the defendant and the police were contacted.

Harrison admitted the offence to police who recognised that he was showing clear signs of mental health issues.

The defendant told police he had consumed numerous cans of lager and he had been frustrated because his bus was going the wrong way.

Harrison accepted he had pulled his trousers down and had exposed himself and that he had been making noises.

However, Harrison told police he had not gained any sexual gratification from what he had done and he did not know why he had done it.

Harrison pleaded guilty to committing an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner by pulling his trousers down and exposing his penis.

Mr Hollett added that there had been a similar previous incident involving Harrison when police had simply spoken to the defendant about his behaviour.

Defence solicitor Denney Lau said Harrison suffers with Asperger’s Syndrome and there have been on-going difficulties and those who care for him have been trying to get help for him for some years.

Magistrates sentenced Harrison to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Harrsion was also fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.