Derbyshire man left shocked after small plane crashes into his back garden

A Derbyshire man was left stunned after a light aircraft crashed into his back garden.

Stephen Todd, 59, was inside watching football when he heard a large crash.

The plane smashed into the fence and wedged itself into some trees

The red and blue plane - which only had 78 hours of flying - smashed through the 6ft fence just after 1pm - wedging itself within a row of trees.

The pilot and passenger managed to escape without any injuries after the Thruster T600 engine failed during a test run en route from a nearby aviation site.

Emergency services were called as a precaution with the aircraft removed from the four-bedroom house in Foston the following day.

Grandad-of-two Stephen said: “I was watching the football and I just heard this loud bang.

The pilot and passenger were unharmed

“It was so loud the neighbour over the road ran out of his front door to see what was going on.

“I’m just glad no one was hurt. They came off without a scratch. There wasn’t any blood or anything.

“If we had had our grandkids round playing in the garden it could have been a lot worse. I had been out earlier that morning to tend to my flower beds which are now ruined.

“I’m a keen gardener but I appreciate it could have been a lot worse.”

The crash happened on Saturday.