Derbyshire motorcycle club raises £18,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust

A Derbyshire motorcycle club met up in Wirksworth last weekend to celebrate a year of activities which raised £18,000 for a cancer charity.

The League of Zeal has now raised £64,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust in the last four years.

The club was set up to support the charity in 2014, when a member’s daughter was being treated at the trust’s specialist unit in Nottingham.

Trust spokesman Joanne Benbow said: “It has been fantastic seeing the League of Zeal go from strength to strength with their fundraising.

“The funds they have raised, and continue to give, help the Teenage Cancer Trust to support every young person with cancer and make sure they have access to the best possible care and support.”

The centrepiece of the club’s annual fundraising activities is the Old Goat’s Grumble, a music and beer festival near Shottle.

They also organise rides, rallies and social events throughout the year with support from local businesses.

This year’s Grumble will be held over the weekend of June 14-16. For details and tickets, go to http://lozmcc.esy.es.