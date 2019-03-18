Derbyshire motorist calls police on drink driver- forgets he’s also drunk, gets arrested

A Derbyshire motorist who called the police after a drink driver hit his car forgot he was ‘also drunk’- and both were promptly arrested.

‘You couldn’t make this up,’ tweeted officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit after arriving at the scene on J25 of the M1 today (Monday, March 18).

Pic from @DerbyshireRPU.

“Very minor collision at the junction, causing no damage,” they said.

“One driver suspects the other is drunk so quite rightly calls us.

“Forgetting he is also drunk. Both arrested. One blew 40 and the other 78.”

Both drivers were charged to appear in court.

