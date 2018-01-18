Derbyshire poised for £12m cuts, council tax rise and job losses

Derbyshire County Council is poised to make £12.3million of cuts over the next year.

A 2018-19 budget report states the authority plans to make further savings in several departments including adult care, children’s services and transport.

The proposed cuts include a £500,000 reduction in disability learning services, a £300,000 reduction in early help provision for vulnerable children and their families and a £300,000 reduction in school crossing patrols.

In addition, the Conservative-led authority - which has slashed its budget by £170m since 2010 amid Tory austerity - intends to hike council tax by 4.99 per cent for 2018-19.

A council tax freeze is planned for both 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The budget report adds: "Given the level of budget savings identified, the scale of workforce re-alignment will be significant.

"The actual scale and detailed composition of job losses involved will not become clear until the necessary consultations are concluded and final decisions are made on individual savings proposals."

The county council's cabinet will meet next Thursday to discuss the budget proposals, which are recommended for approval.